Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETH. TheStreet cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.15.

ETH opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,601,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

