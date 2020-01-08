Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 108 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 108 price objective by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 118 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 117 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 111.67.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.