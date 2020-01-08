Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €58.00 ($67.44) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.22 ($53.75).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €40.81 ($47.45) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52 week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

