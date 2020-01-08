Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €106.00 by Warburg Research

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €106.00 ($123.26) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

BEI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.42 ($120.26).

Shares of BEI stock opened at €106.15 ($123.43) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

