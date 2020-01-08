Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Earning Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Renault earned a daily sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut Renault to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS RNSDF opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. Renault has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $71.30.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

