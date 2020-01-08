iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.45, approximately 1,752 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 29,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0123 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

