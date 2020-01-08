iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFEU) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFEU) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $41.40, 36 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

