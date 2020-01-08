iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $33.56, 1,257,321 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3834 per share. This is a positive change from iShares International Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,041.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

