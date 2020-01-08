iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.38, approximately 9,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 97,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,523 shares during the last quarter.

