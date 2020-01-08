iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.58 and last traded at $58.58, approximately 504 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 131,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1496 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

