iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.37, 1,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

