iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)’s share price were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $70.60, approximately 708 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,134,000.

