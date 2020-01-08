iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.90, approximately 1,677 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6026 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.