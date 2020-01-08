iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.86, 20,859 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 401,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0817 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
