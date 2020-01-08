iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.86, 20,859 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 401,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0817 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

