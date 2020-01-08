iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.68 and last traded at $35.83, approximately 1,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6713 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,727,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 64,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 53,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter.

