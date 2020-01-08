iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) Shares Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05, 25,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 13,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Shares Down 0.3%
iShares MSCI Israel ETF Shares Down 0.3%
iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%
iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%
iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading 0.2% Higher
iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading 0.2% Higher
iShares MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 0.1%
iShares MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 0.1%
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.4%
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.4%
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Shares Down 0.4%
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Shares Down 0.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report