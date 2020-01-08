iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05, 25,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 13,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

