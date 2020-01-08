iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.24, approximately 2,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 188,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWZS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 38,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.