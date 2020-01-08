iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.24, approximately 2,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 188,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.
About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.
