SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Shares Up 0.5%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81, 183,766 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 109,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

