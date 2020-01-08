LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Shares Up 3.2%

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)’s share price was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $120.25, approximately 118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 90 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85.

About LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

