TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading Up 0.7%

TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88, approximately 7,723 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

TAISEI CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

