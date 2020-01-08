Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.98 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), 264,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 414% from the average session volume of 51,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.20 ($0.44).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.48.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

