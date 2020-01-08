Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 167,580 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 93,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.14.

Matsa Resources Company Profile (ASX:MAT)

Matsa Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia and Thailand. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and base metals. It holds an interest in the Devon gold mine. Matsa Resources Limited is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

