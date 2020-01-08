iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $33.24, 132,664 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,122,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 169,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $752,000.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.