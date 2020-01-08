iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $74.35, 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.1237 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.