Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Trading Up 9.6%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) was up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.16, approximately 1,895,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 936,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

TVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $444.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$296,400.60. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 100,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$716,921.30. Insiders sold a total of 186,900 shares of company stock worth $350,304 over the last quarter.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

