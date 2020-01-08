Rurelec (LON:RUR) Trading Up 6.9%

Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), approximately 206,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 17.23 and a quick ratio of 17.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75.

Rurelec Company Profile (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

