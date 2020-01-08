iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.78, 32,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,971,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,285,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 59,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the period.

