Analysts Set Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) PT at $141.20

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTTAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Continental stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.11. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.24.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

