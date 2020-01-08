Brokerages Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) PT at $29.25

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NS opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 582.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

