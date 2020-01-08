Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $42.87, approximately 3,075 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period.

