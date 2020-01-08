iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.67, approximately 1,727 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1655 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000.

