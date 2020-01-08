Zacks: Analysts Set $9.00 Price Target for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pacific Mercantile Bancorp an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PMBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 182,045 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 34,916 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 391,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

