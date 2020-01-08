Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Shares Down 2.4%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.76) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.96), 1,112 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of $255.16 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 626.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 634.66.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation segments. The company offers air conditioning products, including exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, and portable humidifiers; and pumps, such as general purpose, silenced range, submersible drainage and sludge, submersible wastewater, hydraulic submersible, and air pumps, as well as pump spares, and hoses and accessories.

