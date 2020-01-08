Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Price Target at $36.67

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 765,521 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $8,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $6,208,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,165,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 138.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 188,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.