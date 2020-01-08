GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Receives GBX 1,039.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,039.60 ($13.68).

A number of analysts have commented on GVC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GVC in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,015 ($13.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 913 ($12.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 13,000 shares of GVC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

GVC opened at GBX 918.33 ($12.08) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 869.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 740.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91. GVC has a one year low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a one year high of GBX 913.63 ($12.02).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

