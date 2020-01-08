Brokerages Set Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Price Target at $7.50

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLUU. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Glu Mobile to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.54 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,664 shares of company stock worth $214,984. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.