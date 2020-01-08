Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Down 6.2%

Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 93,275 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 120,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92.

About Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Freegold Mountain located in the Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.