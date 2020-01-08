iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.13 and last traded at $99.13, approximately 9,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 88,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URTH. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 202,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period.

