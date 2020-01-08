iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.39, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

