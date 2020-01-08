Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $40.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Premier stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Premier by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 94,567 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Premier by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

