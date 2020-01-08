Analysts Set Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Target Price at $12.75

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

NYSE CWH opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. Camping World has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 47,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $377,641.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 305.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

