Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHNX. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 657 ($8.64) to GBX 662 ($8.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 762.67 ($10.03).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 745.10 ($9.80) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 567.40 ($7.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 769 ($10.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 738.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 703.77.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

