Incyte’s (INCY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INCY. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.
Shares of INCY opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.
In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Incyte by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
