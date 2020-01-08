Incyte’s (INCY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INCY. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of INCY opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Incyte by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

