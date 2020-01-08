Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

INO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of INO stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

