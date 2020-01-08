Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,601 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,128% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.