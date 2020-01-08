Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,601 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,128% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

In related news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Phoenix Group’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank
Phoenix Group’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank
Incyte’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Incyte’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Knight-Swift Transportation
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Knight-Swift Transportation
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PTC Therapeutics
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PTC Therapeutics
Deutsche Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Deutsche Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report