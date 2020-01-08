Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,913% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 138,351 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

PTCT opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.91. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.