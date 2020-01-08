Deutsche Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 17,277 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 786% compared to the typical volume of 1,950 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 208.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 119.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

NYSE DB opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.