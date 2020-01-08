Berenberg Bank Boosts On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Price Target to GBX 540

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OTB. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.83 ($7.05).

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 478.40 ($6.29) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $627.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 465.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 437.20. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.58).

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, analysts expect that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0000221 EPS for the current year.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.