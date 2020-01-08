Berenberg Bank Boosts On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Price Target to GBX 540

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on OTB. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.83 ($7.05).
Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 478.40 ($6.29) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $627.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 465.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 437.20. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.58).
On The Beach Group Company Profile
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.
