Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 230 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

MKS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.07 ($2.96).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 216.70 ($2.85) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 197.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

