Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 836.50 ($11.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 811.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 709.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

Analyst Recommendations for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LEG Immobilien Shares Up 3.2%
LEG Immobilien Shares Up 3.2%
TAISEI CORP/ADR Trading Up 0.7%
TAISEI CORP/ADR Trading Up 0.7%
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Trading 3.9% Higher
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Trading 3.9% Higher
Matsa Resources Trading 4.2% Higher
Matsa Resources Trading 4.2% Higher
iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Shares Up 0.2%
iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Shares Up 0.2%
iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Stock Price Up 0.3%
iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Stock Price Up 0.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report