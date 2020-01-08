Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 836.50 ($11.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 811.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 709.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

