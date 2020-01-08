Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 836.50 ($11.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 811.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 709.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88.
Marshalls Company Profile
